Chunk the Groundhog Goes Viral

Jeff Permar is an avid gardener. But this year, he found something new in his garden.
When he noticed his vegetables were going missing, he set up a camera to catch the culprit.

It was not a rabbit or a deer.
It was "Chunk" the groundhog.

Permar began uploading videos of Chunk staring into the camera and munching away at his veggies. He became a viral sensation.
There's just something about the way he looks into the camera while he's munching away, it's like he knows we're watching him!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Warrants: Ex pretended to be missing Holly Springs mom in texts
Woman seen at park named suspect in Greensboro Amber Alert
Durham mom scammed out of hundreds after finding dream rental home
Wayne County Sheriff releases more video of scuffle at county fair
$100,000 playground built in six hours in Fayetteville
'Future' of travel: Virgin Hyperloop One makes stop in Pittsboro
90-foot tall oak tree to be removed from downtown Raleigh
Show More
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine & Cheese Festival, pumpkin patch train & more
2 businessmen tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
2 Wake County women to compete on Food Network
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
Mother can finally kiss baby born without skin
More TOP STORIES News