Yogi-dog Yogurt, the latest tasty snack for your furry friends

BRICK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- A brand new healthy and tasty snack has dogs waggling their tails!
Yogi-dog Yogurt, a lactose and sugar-free yogurt, was created with a dog's health and happiness in mind.
"Yogi-dog yogurt is the original yogurt for dogs. We created a yogurt that is super healthy, low-fat and includes eight active and live cultures," said Dee Marie, owner and founder of Yogi-dog yogurt.
The yogurt which comes in three flavors: original, cheddar and peanut butter; is served as a daily food topper with a recommended serving of one or two tablespoons per day.
Yogi-dog's mission to spread happiness in dogs has led them to local shelters where they donate yogurt for rescue dogs waiting to find a loving home.
"We get involved with as many rescues as we can because we want to help as many dogs as we can," said Marie.
"For the shelter pets, this is something that they typically won't get. Many of them just get their meal and that's it. Here we give them a little treat and all the love we can possibly give them," said Laurie Fasinski, Director of the Jersey Shore animal center.
Currently, Yogi-dog Yogurt can be found in the dairy department of local grocery stores and and in pet stores throughout central Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island.
