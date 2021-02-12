FALLS TOWNSHIP -- You can now experience Wawa's one-of-a kind food offerings without ever leaving your car.
Wawa opened a Drive-Thru location in Falls Township, Pa. is the second of its kind.
The convivence store is a Philadelphia favorite and known as a one-stop-shop for snacks, sandwiches, coffee and plenty more.
Wawa Drive Thru
West Trenton and Pine Grove Road, Fall Township, 19067
You can now get your Wawa classics without leaving your car
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News