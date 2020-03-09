Try This Modern Take on Bolognese Food

Rossoblu Restaurant brings a taste of Bologna, Italy, to the thriving Fashion District in Downtown Los Angeles.
"It took me 20 years of cooking professionally to realize that I just wanted to cook the food I grew up eating," said Steve Samson, Rossoblu's chef and owner.
The restaurant serves traditional Bolognese dishes, but also puts a modern spin on the classics.
"I love coming here, because I love Italian food," said Diane Lee, a regular at Rossoblu. "I feel like they're the perfect modern Italian place to be."
One of the favorites is hand-rolled Pappardelle Noodles, with Duck Ragu, Porcini mushrooms, pistachio powder and aged Balsamic vinegar.
"The pastas here are the highlight. I could eat pasta here seven days a week," said diner Joel Miller.
