Memo's Record Shop has collection of Latin music and memorabilia that you can't find anywhere else

HOUSTON, Texas -- Guillermo "Memo" Villarreal grew up with a love for music and has spent the last more than 50 years sharing his incredible collection with the city of Houston.

Memo opened his record shop in 1968, selling music you couldn't find anywhere else in the city. He's seen the music industry move from records to 8-tracks to cassette tapes to CDs.

The types of music have also grown. You can now find Mariachi, Conjunto, Caribbean, Salsa, Merengue, Tejano, and much more in the aisles of the store.

Memo Record Shop #1 also has a vast collection of Latin movies.

Memo said, "If we don't have it, it doesn't exist anymore."

Memo's business has grown into a museum of sorts over the years as well, with hundreds of photos, autographs, and guitars hanging on the walls.

His most prized possession is a signed guitar from Carlos Santana.

"Music for me, it's my life," Memo said.
