Skokie's Bushra Amiwala, 22, youngest Muslim-elected official in U.S.

The youngest Muslim-elected official in the United States of America, Bushra Amiwala, is advocating for young voices in politics.First running while in college, Amiwala's campaign received recognition from TIME Magazine, Teen Vogue, and The New York Times.She was named Glamour Magazine's College Woman of the Year for her first campaign though she lost.She decided to run again, passionate for public service and education, she kept advocating for others in her community and won!She now serves on the Board of Education for Skokie School District 73.5 at just 22-years-old.