London woman impaled by beach umbrella at New Jersey beach

A woman was impaled in the ankle by a beach umbrella in New Jersey. (Photo from Instagram/@insert4coins)

Eyewitness News
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. --
Police said a woman from England was hospitalized after being impaled by a beach umbrella at the Jersey Shore Monday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., officers responded to a first aid call on the beach at Seaside Heights.

They found the 67-year-old London woman with an aluminum umbrella stretcher that had impaled entirely through her right ankle area, due to the force of the wind.

Police said Seaside Heights Assistant Fire Chief William Rumbolo responded and cut the aluminum stretcher from the frame of the umbrella.

The woman was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Her current condition has not been released.
