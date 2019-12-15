Operation Varsity Blues

Lori Loughlin accuses prosecutors of withholding evidence in college admissions scandal case

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Lori Loughlin and her designer husband are accusing federal prosecutors of withholding evidence in the college admissions scandal that ensnared them along with dozens of other wealthy parents and their children.

Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the USC crew team so they could gain admission to the school, even though neither participated in the sport.

Yet in new court documents, their lawyers write: "The government appears to be concealing exculpatory evidence that helps show that both defendants believed all of the payments they made would go to USC itself for legitimate, university-approved purposes or to other legitimate charitable causes. The government's failure to disclose this information is unacceptable, and this court should put a stop to it."

Loughlin's lawyers also said prosecutors refused to turn over FBI notes and transcripts from interviews with Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the so-called "Varsity Blues" scheme.

They want to know what Singer told investigators about how he explain donations to his clients.

"They're hoping that the comments made by Rick, some of the recordings of him, will help them establish their argument that they were not intentionally engaged in any type of fraudulent conduct," said legal expert Areva Martin.

Earlier this month, the couple's Youtube star daughter Olivia Jade posted her first video in nine months.

She was careful with her words in the two-minute video, saying only that she was "legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationoperation varsity bluesu.s. & worldfraud
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Lori Loughlin's daughter speaks for first time since college scandal
Lori Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
Prosecutors want jail time for parents tied to cheating scandal
Felicity Huffman remorseful for role in college scandal, co-stars say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after crashing into power pole during Durham traffic stop
3 hurt after shooting, stabbing at Raleigh nightclub
Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting
Hundreds gather in Wake Forest after cancellation of Christmas Parade
Miss World is 5th black woman to win major pageant in 2019
Men drive 2 hours to give stranger Christmas cards, his dying wish
NC man takes to social media after stealing $88k from bank
Show More
Wolfpack linebacker faces multiple charges related to drinking, fleeing police
19-year-old charged after teen shot outside Smithfield Walmart
Bones found at Harnett County home ID'd as homeowner
Driver, female passenger killed in Fayetteville car crash
Man accused of slapping reporter's backside charged with sexual battery
More TOP STORIES News