Operation Varsity Blues

College admissions scandal: Lori Loughlin, husband 'didn't realize' actions were illegal. according to report

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC News has the latest on Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who are charged in the college admissions scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli did not mean to break the law when they allegedly paid a bribe to get their kids admitted to an elite college, according to a new report.

People Magazine spoke to a source who said the pair didn't realize their actions were illegal.

"When they fight this, they're going to give a lot more nuance and mitigating circumstances that will help put their alleged actions into context," the source told the magazine. "The bottom line is that they just didn't realize that what they were doing was illegal."

The source said that the parents thought they were hiring a consultant to do what was needed and that it was similar to other parents "calling in favors, donating money to the alumni association, hiring consultants."

"When it all fell apart, nobody was as surprised as they were that they were in trouble," the source said.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty earlier this month in the scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues. They were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, as well as conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither is a rower.

If convicted, Loughlin and Giannulli could face up to 20 years in prision per charge.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cheatingoperation varsity bluescourt casecollegeu.s. & world
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Lori Loughlin, husband plead not guilty
College scandal: New charges for Lori Loughlin, others
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in alleged college admissions scam
Stanford kicks out student accused of using fake credentials on application
TOP STORIES
'Called to Heaven:' Wake Forest teen may be taken off life support
Utility worker injured in Durham explosion dies at UNC Hospitals
Power outage at Fort Bragg was pre-planned
Carolina Hurricanes win in double OT to advance in NHL playoffs
NEW FLAVOR ALERT! Blue Bell releases Cookie Cake Ice Cream
Former VP Joe Biden officially announces presidential run
Zoo Miami welcomes first rare rhino born by artificial insemination
Show More
17 students at same school earn perfect ACT scores
Raleigh, Sandhills areas at low risk for severe weather on Friday
Man breaks leg when Lime scooter, car collide in downtown Raleigh
Durham woman arrested on Frontier flight after complaint about vomit in seat
NC teachers lay out demands for rally, top Republican pushes back
More TOP STORIES News