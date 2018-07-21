Los Angeles police end tense standoff at Trader Joe's, armed suspect in custody

Los Angeles police officers ended a tense standoff Saturday evening when they took an armed suspect who barricaded himself in a Trader Joe's and held dozens of people hostage for hours into custody, authorities said.One woman who was inside the store at Hyperion Avenue in Silver Lakes died from a gunshot wound, police said. Officials said they would not release her name until her family was notified.The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, ultimately surrendered after asking officers for handcuffs, an LAPD source said. He cuffed himself and then turned himself in.The episode began with a family dispute in Newton Division. The suspect, who is in his late teens, shot his grandmother seven times and another female victim.The gunman fled from cops and took the second female victim with him. Police were able to locate him via LoJack technology.But during the pursuit, police said the suspect opened fire on them, blasting multiple rounds at the trailing officers.He ultimately crashed outside the Trader Joe's, and that's when police shot back, police said.The gunman exchanged gunfire with cops and then fled into the store. He suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, officials said.When he went into the Trader Joe's, that's when he fatally shot the woman, police said.The standoff made for a chaotic scene in the Silver Lakes area."An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available," the LAPD tweeted from its account.President Trump tweeted as the gunman was holed up in the store."Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely," he tweeted. "Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working Federal Law Enforcement."Mayor Eric Garcetti said the suspect's grandmother was still alive Saturday night but was undergoing surgeries and was in critical condition.The LAPD said the investigation is still ongoing.The store will remain closed throughout the night while investigators comb through the scene.