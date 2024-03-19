Mega Millions is now up to $893 million ahead of Tuesday's drawing

If you're feeling some St. Patrick's Day magic, you might want to buy a lottery ticket. Mega Millions and Powerball have racked up some massive jackpots after weeks of rollovers.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at an estimated $893 million for Tuesday night's drawing after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Friday night.

There were also no tickets sold with all six numbers in Monday night's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing to $687 million.

After Monday night's Powerball drawing, lottery officials announced that a ticket worth $842.4 million was sold in Michigan, and another worth $1.2 million was sold in the San Bernardino County community of Baker.

The odds of winning any lottery jackpot are very slim. Mega Millions players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize. And it's not much easier to win a Powerball jackpot with the odds near 1 in 292.2 million.

If you are lucky enough to win either of the large jackpots, Robert Pagliarini, the president and chief financial adviser for Pacifica Wealth Advisors, Inc. in Irvine, California, offered some advice.

"Take a deep breath," Pagliarini told The Associated Press. "You will be faced with numerous tax, legal, and financial decisions so I want you to stay grounded, because when you are calm you can make much better decisions."

Pagliarini suggested building a team to help with decisions, including an attorney, tax expert and financial adviser experienced in handling windfalls.

"Lastly, even though you have professionals guiding you, do not forget that this is your money and you are in charge - they work for you. Ask questions and make them explain things so you understand them. The goal is to turn your sudden wealth into lasting wealth," he said.

This is just the sixth time in the nearly 22-year history of the Mega Millions game that the jackpot has been this large, and five of those six jackpots exceeded $1 billion, according to a Mega Millions statement. The winning tickets were sold in South Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, Maine and Florida.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball tickets are also $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.