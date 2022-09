Lottery winner stunned to learn ticket worth way more than he thought

A Virginia man was excited to cash in his $600 winning lottery ticket, but he got the surprise of a lifetime when he arrived at lottery headquarters.

ANNANDALE, VA (WTVD) -- A Virginia man was excited to cash in his $600 winning lottery ticket, but he got the surprise of a lifetime when he arrived at lottery headquarters.

That $600 lottery ticket was actually worth much more.

Jose Flores Velasquez had actually won $1 million!

He elected to take his winnings in a lump sum of $759,878 before taxes.

He said he planned to use the winnings to take care of his family and possibly start his own business.