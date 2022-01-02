Lucky person wins $1 million dollars in New Year's Eve Mega Million drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people in North Carolina are Friday nights lucky Mega Millions winners.One winner in Forsyth County has won a $1 million prize in the New Year's Eve Mega Millions drawing.The mega millions winner purchased a two-dollar ticket at the Circle K on Williams Road in Lewisville. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.Two lucky winners of the Mega Millions drawing won $10,000 in North Carolina. The tickets were purchased at the Great D on U.S. 601 in Yadkinville, and the other was purchased at the Walnut Cove Market on South Main Street in Walnut Cove, N.C.The lucky Mega Millions winners have been given 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.Since no one won Friday's jackpot, the Mega Millions jackpot has gone up to $244 million as an annuity prize or $172.5 million cash for Tuesday's drawing.