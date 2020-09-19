choking

Louisburg man charged in choking death of father, Franklin County officials say

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a Louisburg man has been charged after allegedly choking and killing his father Friday night.

Deputies said it happened around 7:30 p.m. at 26 William Perry Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Darren Hobgood and were unable to find a pulse.

The office's special response team made entry into the home and took Xavier Billups, 27, of the residence, into custody.

Billups was taken to Wake Medical Hospital and will be charged with second degree murder upon release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisburgfranklin countyncmurderassaultfranklin county newschoking
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHOKING
2 children save baby sister from being strangled by mother
Video captures moment Australian cop saves choking baby
2 Sampson County deputies help save choking 2-month-old baby
IKEA recalls infant bibs due to choking hazard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in Virginia identified as missing Raleigh man Andy Banks
Black mom wants answers after handcuffed by police in bathrobe
Forecast: Breezy, cool weekend with highs dropping to 60s
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
President Trump to campaign in Fayetteville today
What's next for the Supreme Court after Ginsburg's death?
NC politicians remember legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Show More
LATEST: Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Roxboro today
Trump, Biden comment on death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Boy hospitalized after late night shooting in Durham
Cumberland County sees spike in daily COVID-19 cases
NC meets its mark on one of state's key COVID-19 metrics
More TOP STORIES News