Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect

Dakota Theriot, 21, is seen in a photo released by authorities on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW ORLEANS --
Authorities say shootings in two parishes in Louisiana have left five people dead. Authorities identified a suspect, who is still at large.

Officials say the Saturday morning shootings happened in Ascension and Livingston parishes, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of New Orleans.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed on Facebook that three deaths happened in his parish on Saturday. The victims' identities were not disclosed.

Separately on Facebook, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said two people were shot to death in the city of Gonzalez. The victims were identified as a husband and wife. Their 21-year-old son was being sought by authorities and was wanted on first-degree murder charges.

Ascension sheriff's spokeswoman Allison Hudson says authorities believe the shootings in the two parishes are connected, and investigators from both jurisdictions are working together.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
