race in america

Breonna Taylor case: City of Louisville to announce 'substantial' settlement in shooting, report says

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was slain by Louisville police serving a "no knock" narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The city of Louisville is reportedly expected to announce a substantial settlement with Breonna Taylor's family later today.

According to the Courier-Journal, the deal is expected to include a cash payment to Taylor's family and police reforms.

Police commanders would need approval from a judge for all search warrants. And officers involved in shootings could be subjected to drug and alcohol testing.

Taylor was shot and killed by police back in March, when officers conducted a raid at her home. Her death, along with the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery sparked protests across the country.

Tamika Palmer, far left, the mother of Breonna Taylor, and other family members meet with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Aug. 12, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.

Christopher 2X via AP



RELATED | Oprah Winfrey demands justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards across Louisville
EMBED More News Videos

Billboards displaying a portrait of Breonna Taylor are going up across Louisville, Kentucky, demanding that the police officers involved in her death be arrested and charged. Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine funded the billboards.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckypolice shootingu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man fired
Eyewitness News Investigates: The Housing Crisis airs Thursday
On Football: The mysterious journey into NFL 2020 begins
LA ambush shooting: Protesters gather outside hospital as deputies treated
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County schools update expected on return to classroom
LATEST: NC county wrongly tells 6,700 they have COVID-19
SUV of Raleigh man found in Va., 39-year-old still missing
'Ugly Photo List' scam targets your information
Hurricane Sally expected to strengthen into CAT 2 storm today
Walmart launches program to rival Amazon Prime
COVID-19 'miracle cure' vaccines are a hoax, warns BBB
Show More
Sen. Tillis, Cal Cunningham trade jabs in 1st debate
President Trump to campaign in Fayetteville this weekend
$10K in copper wiring, cables stolen from Wake Forest T-Mobile cell tower
4-year-old accidentally shoots grandmother in Erwin
2 cousins, Fort Bragg soldiers reunite after 20-year search
More TOP STORIES News