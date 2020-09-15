Breonna Taylor case: City of Louisville to announce 'substantial' settlement in shooting, report says

According to the Courier-Journal, the deal is expected to include a cash payment to Taylor's family and police reforms.
Police commanders would need approval from a judge for all search warrants. And officers involved in shootings could be subjected to drug and alcohol testing.
Taylor was shot and killed by police back in March, when officers conducted a raid at her home. Her death, along with the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery sparked protests across the country.
