Local brewery launches 'love shacks' in Raleigh for special Valentine's Day celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a subtle upgrade visible at the converted greenhouses set up outside Raleigh's Trophy Brewing Company, which often have seasonal themes.
Shades of red, white and pink adorn the decorations inside what the people in charge now call "Love Shacks."
"Each one has its own lighting, its own heat," said Chris Powers of Trophy Brewing. "You can close the door and have your own outdoor dining experience. More intimate."
Couples can choose a special $60 meal to enjoy inside one of the Love Shacks or to go, if you prefer.
"The package includes one large three topping heart shaped pizza, a bottle of wine to share, specifically paired for the pizza. It's something our chef and bar manager came up with, and then a dessert to share," said Powers. "You can add on things like a bouquet of flowers from our local friends at Shumey's Florists. You can add a four pack of beer, if you're not into wines. You can do some of these things to customize, to take it home and celebrate on your own terms."
Powers said each converted greenhouse is cleaned and sanitized by professionals between reservations, to keep customers safe during their dates.
You can call 919-803-4849 to reserve time in one of the Love Shacks--the best day is Friday, Feb. 12, we're told---but the pizza, wine and dessert package is available all weekend long including Valentine's Day.
