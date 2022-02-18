How Philadelphia became home to the LOVE Sculpture (not statue)

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

How Philly became home to the LOVE Sculpture

PHILADELPHIA -- What's known as Philadelphia's Iconic Love Statue, isn't actually a statue at all. It's a sculpture created by artist Robert Indiana for Philadelphia's Bicentennial in 1976.

The 'Love' design was originally created for a stamp before it was developed into the sculpture that now resides in Love Park across from City Hall.


Because it was created for the Bicentennial, the sculpture was on loan to the City. But Philadelphians fell in love and wanted to keep it in the City of Brotherly Love.

However, the price tag was too steep for the city to pay and it was packed up and sent back to Indiana with plans to go to New York next.


Then-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Fitz Eugene Dixon, stepped in and decided to buy the sculpture and donate it to the city; which is how Philadelphia became the permeant home of the Love Sculpture.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
TOP STORIES
LATEST: WCPSS to soon make masking optional
Noise complaint ends with person shot, deputy injured
Gov. Cooper encourages end to mask mandates in NC
LIVE: Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence
100-car pileup shuts down highway amid winter storm
Family that died in CA mountains made desperate plea for help
Coach pushes back after criticism for wearing pink pants on the court
Show More
Cargo ship packed with luxury cars is on fire, adrift in ocean
Daycare costs exceed college tuition in North Carolina
Arches on pedestrian bridge collapse in Hickory, NC
Boater lost in California channel rescued after seal encounter
Puppy stolen from APS of Durham
More TOP STORIES News