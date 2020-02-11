It's appreciation week for Wake County school bus drivers

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Every day, more than 700 people make sure your children get home safely and this week, Wake County officials are hoping you'll take time to say thank you to people like Eric Edwards.For 19 years, a yellow school bus has been Edwards' mobile office.Starting up the bus before many of us are even awake to make sure your kids get to school safely."You pretty much are a community figure because basically you're the first one they see in the morning and you're the last one they see in the afternoon," Edwards said.It's a job Edwards said he loves, and that's why this week is all about acknowledging the hard work bus drivers do."We want to make sure that they feel like they are appreciated and they are well taken care of because every day, they pick up our students," said Melissa Lopez, East Cary Middle School assistant principal.For the next week, schools across Wake County will surprise the more than 700 bus drivers with little treats; expressing their gratitude during Love the Bus week."We just want to say a big thank you to each one of them and we're super thankful that there is a week to say thank you to our bus drivers," said Stephen Sposato, Wake County Schools Transportation Operations Director.A mentor, listening ear and a role model -- so much more than a driver, Edwards said he and many of the other Wake County drivers can't imagine doing anything else."I enjoy it. I enjoy every bit of it. And I'm quite sure the majority of the bus drivers in the county feel the same," Edwards said.Wake County schools are encouraging you to do your part, too. If you see a driver, take time to say thank you or encourage your children to make a card.