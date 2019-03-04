'Brian was like my hero': Loved ones mourn deaths of Franklin County plane crash victims

Plane crash victims: pilot Brian Sjostedt and Jessica Kenny were lovers headed to Hilton Head, SC. Kenny’s bestie, Allison Forsythe, an @EastCarolina student was on board. Her first plane ride. All three killed Friday. @NTSB investigating the crash. #ABC11https://t.co/zXCBCYPpoP pic.twitter.com/7cqX3P12y0