Lowe's plans to offer free Christmas tree delivery this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

With the Christmas season just around the corner, many are beginning to think about how they will celebrate and Lowe's wants to help during the holidays.

The home improvement retail giant is announcing it will offer free Christmas tree delivery this year beginning October 30.


Customers can order fresh-cut trees online and have it delivered within two to five days. The tree order must be $45 or more for free delivery.

"Over the past few months, we've seen our homes rise, if imperfectly, to meet all that we've needed from them," Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's chief brand and marketing officer said in a statement. "As we approach the holidays, the idea of gifting the home feels especially right."

Lowe's is trying to decrease the amount of customers in the store due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing.

