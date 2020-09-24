Home & Garden

Lowe's recalling this cordless electric chainsaw due to laceration hazard

Lowe's is urging customers who bought this chainsaw to return it for a free repair.

The home improvement store said it's Kobalt Cordless Electric Chainsaws, which was sold exclusively at Lowe's stores, is under a recall due to laceration hazards.

According to its website, the chainsaw can remain in the "on" position, posing a laceration hazard to consumers. The chainsaw was sold online and in stores from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200.

To check if your chainsaw is included in the recall, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website for the model and UPC number.

Customers with the chainsaw are told to contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenproduct recallslowesrecallgardeningu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 2K currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in NC
Cumberland County teacher dies from COVID-19
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
Wake mom says mask mandate triggers deep childhood trauma
WEATHER: A cold start to December & when warmer temps will return
NC's first significant snowfall of the season reported
IRS reminds of new money-saving tax provision
Show More
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Teen surprises 10-year-old who had brain cancer surgery with PS5
Make sure scammers don't ruin your Giving Tuesday donation
Disney donates $5K to Toys for Tots drive in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News