'We were meant to be different.' Star Wars shows light up the Emmys galaxy

LOS ANGELES -- This year, Lucasfilm was nominated 22 times across, "Andor," "The Mandalorian" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," as well as earning a single nomination for "Light & Magic."

"Andor," the grittier, more mature take on Star Wars, proved to be a hit, earning eight Emmy nominations.

"We were asked to be different in the universe of Star Wars. We were meant to be different," said lead actor, Diego Luna.

"It's a story that sometimes is very intimate and personal and then it has these elements of this big scale approach of science fiction," he said.

This unique approach led to a breadth of nominations including Outstanding Drama Series, Directing, Main Title Theme, Cinematography, Music Composition, Writing, Special Visual Effects and Sound Editing.

With 14 Emmys already under its belt, "The Mandalorian" earned another nine nominations with its third season and is currently nominated in categories like Outstanding Visual Effects, Stunts and Costumes.

After hitting the scene as the first Star Wars series on Disney+ and being praised for its technological prowess, "The Mandalorian" has stayed on its game and could be on course to dominate the technical categories again this year.

Over the past four decades Obi-Wan Kenobi has solidified himself as one of the most beloved characters within the Star Wars universe.

"Our mission was to tell this character-based story about a character we know and love from the original trilogy and from the prequels," said Ewan McGregor.

With the original actors reprising their roles, Hayden Christensen said "It's a challenging suit to move around in, but such an honor to wear, and I enjoyed every second of it."

The six-episode series earned Lucasfilm five nominations, including its first Outstanding Limited Series nomination.

You can watch "Andor," "The Mandalorian" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on Disney+ today.

