Traffic

75-year-old woman killed, 24-year-old woman critical in All American Freeway crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 75-year-old woman was killed and three others were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash Tuesday morning in Fayetteville.

It happened at 9:55 a.m.

All American Freeway inbound was closed between 295 and Santa Fe Drive because of the crash.

Lucille Quann, 75, was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla and traveling outbound in the inbound lane.

She collided with a 2015 Chevy Impala that was traveling inbound in the inbound lane.

The 24-year-old driver of the Impala was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two juveniles in the car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

MORE TRAFFIC NEWS: I-95 closed for hours in Harnett County following 4-vehicle crash
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfayettevillei 95fatal crashfayetteville newsfreewaytraffichighwaystraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News