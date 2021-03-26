road rage

Woman killed in apparent road rage shooting on I-95 in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. -- Robeson County deputies are on the lookout for the person involved in a Lumberton road rage shooting on Interstate-95 that left a woman dead on Thursday morning.

Deputies were called out near the 23-mile marker near I-95 South just before noon. On arrival, deputies found a 47-year-old Pennsylvania woman who had been shot through the passenger door. According to authorities, she was traveling with her husband when the shooting happened.

The woman -- whose name not been released -- was taken to UNC Southeastern Hospital where she later died.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's assistance in finding a mid-2000s model silver or grey Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with dark-tinted windows and chrome around the window frame. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound down Interstate-95 to Exit 22.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or call 911.
