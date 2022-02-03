Wedding planner helps keep Asian traditions alive during Lunar New Year

EMBED <>More Videos

Lunar New Year celebration inspires weddings among Asian Americans

LOS ANGELES -- Wedding planner Christine Chang is proud of her Korean American heritage. Her event planning company, Live Love Create Events, focuses on helping couples of different Asian cultures plan their dream wedding to keep traditions alive.

"Lunar New Year being such a great celebration for our Asian American heritage groups, I thought it was nice to kind of incorporate that element into one of the most special days of your life which is a wedding," said Chang.

"I can wear a white traditional American wedding dress in the beginning. And for the reception, wear a Korean Hanbok," said Esther Park Chun, who recently wed. "By wearing the Hanbok and bowing to our parents and grandparents, we can honor them. It's also just super beautiful, the colors and the fabric."

"We get these different cultures, from the Korean, Chinese, Filipino, and Vietnamese, and incorporate that beautiful aspect, attire and maybe tea ceremony into their wedding day," said Chang. "And it's not forced because we grew up in the culture."

https://livelovecreateevents.com/

https://www.facebook.com/livelovecreateevents/
https://www.instagram.com/livelovecreate/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabclocalish
TOP STORIES
Biden heads to New York City to highlight combating gun crime
North Carolina rental prices increasing faster than national average
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Morrisville cricket facility to get massive upgrade
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
Miss USA had hidden depression, Cheslie Kryst's mother says
Dating in a pandemic: Advice from a relationship expert
Show More
Army to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID vaccine
Dog rescued from kill shelter now inspires on the ice
More than 4,000 US flights canceled amid massive winter storm
Valentine's Day flowers could cost more this year
Woman hurt in hit and run speaks up after baby born prematurely
More TOP STORIES News