DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- November is internationally recognized as lung cancer awareness month. Every day, about 24 North Carolinians are diagnosed with lung cancer.
This disease can affect anyone, it's not just a disease for smokers. A comprehensive biomarker testing event is being held November 16 in Durham.
Attendees will how the genetic makeup of a tumor can determine the best course of treatment. More information here.
Lung Cancer Awareness Month
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News