Lung Cancer Awareness Month

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- November is internationally recognized as lung cancer awareness month. Every day, about 24 North Carolinians are diagnosed with lung cancer.

This disease can affect anyone, it's not just a disease for smokers. A comprehensive biomarker testing event is being held November 16 in Durham.

Attendees will how the genetic makeup of a tumor can determine the best course of treatment. More information here.
