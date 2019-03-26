Crime & Safety

Lynn Keel due in court Tuesday on charges he killed his wife Diana Keel

Authorities search Tar River in Keel investigation.

NASH CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of killing his wife in Nash County made his first North Carolina court Tuesday morning.

He appeared in a Nash County court around 9:30 a.m.

Rexford Lynn Keel, 57, faces first-degree murder charges in the death of Diana Keel.

Diana's body was found on March 12 in Edgecomb County--more than 20 miles from her home--after she'd been reported missing for several days.

Investigators said Lynn Keel was interrogated and released. As more evidence was uncovered, investigators determined he was responsible for his wife's death.

When investigators went to arrest him, he was gone.

A multi-day search eventually ended when Arizona law enforcement caught the suspect and placed him under arrest.

He has since been extradited back to North Carolina.
