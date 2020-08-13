obituary

Eastern NC mayor dies after battle with COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The mayor of Washington, North Carolina, Mac Hodges, died from COVID-19 related complications on Wednesday.

Washington city manager confirmed to ABC-affiliate WCTI that Hodges, a Washington native, died shortly after 5 p.m.

"We are heartbroken. Very heartbroken," the city wrote in a post. "But, we are also thankful for his amazing leadership, vision and most importantly the friendship he provided, always with a smile, to everyone he met and had an encounter with. "

Hodges had been hospitalized since late-July, according to WCTI.

"I'm grateful to have worked with such a strong leader and ECU supporter who made a real difference in the lives of many," Governor Roy Cooper wrote.
