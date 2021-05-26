localish

Escape reality when you check into the Madcap Motel immersive experience

EMBED <>More Videos

Escape reality and check into the Madcap Motel immersive experience

LOS ANGELES -- Madcap Motel is LAs newest immersive walk-through experience.

The 18-room motel currently occupies a 17,000 sq ft space in Downtowns Arts District. There you will enter an alternate dimension they call "Elsewhere", where you can explore hidden passageways, uncover hidden rooms and interact with the motel staff for a unique adventure.

"I believe what sets us apart is the storyline, and the fact that we are not a place where we are just about the photos," says Founder and Creative Director, Paige Solomon. "We are about the story and how it makes you feel."

There is something for everyone of all ages and video and photography is strongly encouraged.

"Its definitely worth your time. You don't know what to expect behind each door, and you're going to have a good time regardless of how old you are," says Jacob Burress of Temecula.

"People have been so deprived of anything entertaining, anything fun," Solomon told Localish. "What we want to share with people, and what we want them to experience matters more now than ever before."

Madcapmotel.com
IG-@inthemadcapmotel
Tiktok-@inthemadcapmotel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lakabcfun stuffcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Get your fill at this food paradise in Napa Valley
Escape reality and check into the Madcap Motel immersive experience
'Little Llama' Peruvian taco restaurant packs big flavors
Heights House Hotel went from 70s motel to staycation dream
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Percentage of positive tests jumps to 13.5%
Fred to bring heavy rain, chance for tornadoes to NC
Taliban vow to honor women's rights but within Islamic law
New Zealand to enter lockdown after single COVID case found
Back to school supplies will cost you more this year
USO of NC seeks donations in light of Afghanistan deployments
Show More
Cardinal COVID: Vaccine skeptic on ventilator in Wisconsin
What to know about COVID-19 variants of concern
US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months: Sources
UNC faculty pushes petition to move classes online
Orange County Schools votes not to require vaccines for athletes
More TOP STORIES News