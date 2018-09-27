Maddox Ritch: Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found during search

Authoirties find body in search area of Maddox Ritch

GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) --
Search crews have discovered a body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch in Gastonia.

A statement from Gastonia police said the body was found around 1 p.m. Thursday at a location approximately 4 miles from the park where he was last seen

Formal identification of the body will be done by the medical examiner's office.

Maddox's parents have been notified of the discovery by law enforcement.

MADDOX RITCH: 911 caller says father was 'out of breath' after son went missing
The FBI released the 911 call from an employee reporting 6-year-old Maddox Ritch missing from Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia.
Both parents went before the media this week to plead for any information that would lead to the discovery of Maddox, who was autistic.

Maddox went missing on Saturday, Sept. 22, at a park in Gastonia.

According to the boy's father, Ian Ritch, Maddox was about 25 feet to 30 feet away before he broke into a sprint just as a jogger passed them. The father said he is a diabetic and, because he has neuropathy in his feet, he has trouble running.

"He likes running," Ritch said. "I couldn't catch up with him. I feel guilt for letting him get so far ahead of me before I started running after him."
FBI uses parents' voices in search for missing 6-year-old boy in park
Maddox, who is described as nonverbal, was walking near a park lake when he disappeared.
