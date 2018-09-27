GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) --Search crews have discovered a body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch in Gastonia.
A statement from Gastonia police said the body was found around 1 p.m. Thursday at a location approximately 4 miles from the park where he was last seen
Formal identification of the body will be done by the medical examiner's office.
Maddox's parents have been notified of the discovery by law enforcement.
Both parents went before the media this week to plead for any information that would lead to the discovery of Maddox, who was autistic.
Maddox went missing on Saturday, Sept. 22, at a park in Gastonia.
According to the boy's father, Ian Ritch, Maddox was about 25 feet to 30 feet away before he broke into a sprint just as a jogger passed them. The father said he is a diabetic and, because he has neuropathy in his feet, he has trouble running.
"He likes running," Ritch said. "I couldn't catch up with him. I feel guilt for letting him get so far ahead of me before I started running after him."