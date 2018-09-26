GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) --Four days after a North Carolina boy went missing at a park while he was with his father, police are pleading for information from witnesses about the moments before the boy's disappearance.
"We want to find Maddox. We want to find him today," Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton said at a news conference Wednesday. "We want to find him right now."
Police say the 6-year-old has autism and is nonverbal.
Chief Helton said that while a lot of people who were at Rankin Lake Park that day have called police, there are many who have not.
Officials would like to talk to anyone who rented shelters, went fishing or rented a boat that day.
Chief Helton also said there was a man wearing a camouflage hat, loading a silver kayak into a white pickup truck, who they would like to talk to.
There are now 330 people searching and authorities are following up on 250 leads.
Maddox's father, Ian, also spoke at the news conference. He said that his son loves to run but usually stops before he gets too far away.
That's not what happened Saturday, though. He said Maddox saw a jogger pass by, which made him want to run too. He got too far ahead and Ian said he was unable to catch up.
Reporters asked Ian why police were not called until an hour after Maddox went missing. He said he thought that between his friend and the park rangers, they would have been able to find the boy on their own.
When Maddox still hadn't turned up an hour later, a park employee called 911.
He was last seen Saturday around 1:30 p.m. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the location of the boy.
The public is invited to a candlelight vigil Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion in downtown Gastonia.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 704-869-1075.