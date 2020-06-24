Politics

North Carolina man, 24, wins nomination for congressional primary, would be youngest member of Congress

RALEIGH -- A 24-year-old candidate has won the Republican nomination for a western North Carolina congressional primary, beating President Donald Trump's choice for the seat recently held by his chief of staff.

Tuesday's election results show real estate investment firm CEO Madison Cawthorn handily defeated Lynda Bennett in the 11th Congressional District runoff. Bennett had received Trump's endorsement earlier this month and had the backing of former U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, who held the seat for more than seven years but decided not to run again.

If Cawthorn wins, he would be the youngest lawmaker in the modern history of Congress, according to The New York Times. Cawthorn will turn 25 this year.

Meadows resigned from Congress in March as he became chief of staff. Cawthorn will take on Democrat Moe Davis in November.
