Mae Designs: 2023 Raleigh Christmas Parade business feature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Christmas Parade represents the symbolic start to the holiday shopping season and we are showcasing some of the businesses that could make your holiday season better than ever.

Shop Local Raleigh puts on the parade every year to bring cheer to the community and to help raise awareness about amazing local businesses.

One of those businesses is Mae Designs.

Mae Armstrong is the creative mind behind Mae Designs, a custom home decor and housewares boutique.

Mae started 6 years ago when her husband gifted her a laser forge. Since then, her business has grown exponentially.

Mae Designs can be purchased in more than 30 retail stores, online, and in the Painted Tree Boutiques on Creedmoor Road.

Mae's favorite products are her custom city map products. From Raleigh, Durham or Cary, she can print your city's map on barware, framed signs or any other home decor.