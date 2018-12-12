DECATUR, Tenn. --The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck eastern Tennessee and could be felt in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as parts of North Carolina.
The light earthquake occurred Wednesday around 4:14 a.m. about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Decatur, Tennessee. About 13 minutes later, a 3.3 magnitude aftershock then struck.
RELATED: Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean
There did not appear to be any immediate reports of injuries.