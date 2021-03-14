child injured

Boy injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said a boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in the knee on Sunday afternoon.

The Police Department tweeted around 1 p.m. that officers responded to the 900 block of E. Main Street.

An investigation is underway at this time, anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 683-1200.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countychild injuredshootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD INJURED
Baby accidentally shot, wounded by officer suspect in deadly shooting
Toddler bitten by dog in service vest inside restaurant
Ex-Vance County SRO pleads guilty in body-slamming incident
12-year-old girl hurt after shots fired into Raleigh apartment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-campus frat activities led to uptick in Duke COVID cases: Officials
Suspected explosive devices found near NC church, government building
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Bright light seen in NC sky was 'most likely' SpaceX launch
Durham 11-year-old releases song encouraging safe return to class
Duke orders undergraduate students to stay-in-place for a week
VA man wanted by US Marshals for killing mother, daughter
Show More
Mom accused of faking naked images of daughter's cheer rivals
Raleigh bars feeling lucky as St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
LATEST: 892 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NC Saturday
Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing great, dies at 66
More TOP STORIES News