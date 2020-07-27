Shark attack victim in Maine identified as New York City woman

HARPSWELL, Maine -- The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has identified the woman who died yesterday from shark attack near Bailey Island as Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City.

At a news conference at noon, officials confirmed that Holowach was attacked by a great white shark.

WATCH: Maine officials discuss deadly shark attack
EMBED More News Videos

Patrick Keliher, Commissioner of Maine's Department of Marine Resources, discusses the great white shark attack that killed Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City.



The attack happened off the coast of Maine Monday afternoon.

Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

RELATED | Shark sightings off Long Island sparks beaches to close
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports shark sightings off Lido West Beach on Long Island prompted Hempstead area beaches to be closed until further notice.



Officials say two kayakers helped the victim get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

There has only been one recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine, New England shark expert James Sulikowski told the Portland Press Herald.

Sulikowski, who researches for Arizona State University, said it's possible the shark mistook the person for food.

No other information is available at this time and the investigation into the incident is continuing.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mainewoman killedshark attack
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC sees new record high of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Durham police video shows search, altercation at center of lawsuit
Another tropical system expected to form soon
Fauci on states reopening: 'Can't afford...another surge'
Emmy nominations 2020: 'Watchmen' leads with 26 nods
Man dies after getting COVID-19 at his Father's Day dinner
Heat Index tops 107° in spots
Show More
President Trump tours RTP FUJIFILM facility
Got seeds in the mail? Don't plant them, dept. of agriculture says
SC man sought in deadly Lumberton double shooting
Truck load catches fire on US 264 in Zebulon
VP Pence to visit Thales Academy, NC Biotech
More TOP STORIES News