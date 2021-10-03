oil spill

Dead birds, fish wash up on Southern California beaches following major oil spill; airshow canceled

By Julia Jacobo
EMBED <>More Videos

Oil spill washes ashore in Huntington Beach, prompting closures

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California has forced Huntington Beach and activities scheduled to take place in the region to shut down.

A leak from an offshore oil production facility leaked 3,000 barrels of oil, which is about 126,000 gallons, on Saturday, said Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified of the spill around 9 a.m. Saturday, Carr said. By early Sunday morning, the oil had reached the shore. It had entered the Talbert Marshlands and the Santa Ana River Trail, fanning out over an area of about 5.8 nautical miles, the city of Huntington Beach announced in a press release Sunday morning.

The size of the spill "demanded prompt and aggressive action," officials said.

Skimming equipment and booms have been deployed to prevent the oil from flowing into the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve and Huntington Beach Wetlands, according to the city. It was not immediately clear what caused the spill.

The final day of the Pacific Airshow was canceled in order to facilitate cleanup operations, city officials announced Sunday morning. In addition, residents were advised not to swim, surf or exercise near the beach due to the potential health hazards, such as toxic fumes.

The oil spill is already affecting wildlife, with dead birds and fish already washing up on the beaches, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley tweeted.



Newport Beach Mayor Brad Avery reported to Foley that he saw dolphins swimming through the slick oil plumes as he headed back to shore from Catalina, Foley tweeted.

The California Department of Wildlife has set up a hotline to report wildlife impacted by the oil. Individuals are advised not to handle the wildlife but to report incidents to 877-823-6926.

ABC News' Matthew Furhman, Ahmad Hemingway and Bonnie Mclean contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiau.s. & worldoil spill
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
OIL SPILL
Earth Day 2021: Facts, history about first Earth Day
10 years after deadly BP oil spill, companies drill deeper
PHOTOS: Oil-covered animals discovered on beaches after Calif. spill
TOP STORIES
Woman accused of killing Clayton grandmother caught in GA; child safe
AMBER Alert issued for missing Polk County 11-year-old girl
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run; Clayton police investigating
Powerball jackpot increases to $670 million
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
September was one of North Carolina's deadliest months for COVID-19
Show More
Person shot in parking lot after Durham HS football game
Hundreds walk in Raleigh reproductive rights march
SC dad continues search for son who went missing in Arizona
North Carolina state Rep. Dana Bumgardner dies
This home in Pittsboro was created based on needs during the pandemic
More TOP STORIES News