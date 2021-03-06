Body cam footage shows Fuquay-Varina police's interaction with teen who bought stolen dirt bike

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Body camera footage released by Fuquay-Varina police shows the interaction between officers and a teenager who bought a stolen dirt bike.

On January 30, Malcolm Ziglar was in his front yard when officers pulled up and handcuffed him.

"They asked me if I was Malcolm and I said yes. And they said, 'Malcolm Ziglar?' And I said, 'Yes.' They said, 'Do you have any ID on you?' And I said, 'No,' and I was put in handcuffs," Malcolm said.

Malcolm and his dad bought a dirt bike on Facebook marketplace. The teenager fixed up the bike to resell it, never realizing they bought a stolen bike.

Malcolm's friend was released after he told police he was not involved in the sale.

The nearly two-hour long video can be seen here.



In mid February, the executive director of Emancipate NC and Ziglar's mother demanded change at a meeting.

"We are asking you to use the powers you have to ensure there is a cultural assessment done of your police department. We are asking you to use your power to create a board for oversight of law enforcement," said Dawn Blagrove, of Emancipate NC.

Ziglar's mother Ty asked that the body camera video be released without edits and asked for an individual citizens' review board to review concerns and police actions.

Commissioner Harris said his heart went out to the family and introduced a motion for the existing public safety committee to meet and make recommendations to the full board. The motion passed with the commissioners agreeing it was an important start to move the community forward.

Fuquay-Varina police released the footage Saturday morning with the following statement:

"We are releasing the video pursuant to a Superior Court Order that was obtained at the request of the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. This was requested as the Fuquay-Varina Police Department places value on transparency. The purpose of sharing this video is to clearly show the community what actions were taken by the Fuquay-Varina Police Department during the investigation of the circumstances involving the stolen dirt bike."

Police also said the court approved a specific request by Ziglar's family to not redact Malcolm's face or name.

"While there is always room for improvement, the Fuquay-Varina officers involved in this matter addressed the situation professionally and within policy," said Mayor John Byrne in a statement Saturday.

