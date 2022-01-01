shooting

Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured on New Year's Eve

No arrests have been made, police believe suspect fled mall
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people were shot and wounded Friday following an apparent altercation at the Mall of America, sending New Year's Eve shoppers scrambling for safety and placing the Minneapolis mall on temporary lockdown, authorities said.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the shooting that happened about 4:30 p.m. on the third floor of the mall and another person was grazed, police said. Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later, a mall official said during a news briefing.

Deputy Bloomington Police Chief Kim Clauson said police and mall security arrived within a minute of shooting. The man shot in the leg was taken taken to a hospital, while a second victim was treated at the scene and released. Both injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and the suspect is believed to have fled the mall, police said. Clauson said the shooting did not appear to be random.

"It does appear there was an altercation between two males before the shot was fired," Clauson said.

Alexis Gonzalez, who works at the mall, told the Star Tribune that "when we heard the shot and heard the screams we all got frazzled."

Gonzalez said he saw people running as the mall lockdown alarms began, and people rushed into his store.

Media reports showed New Year's Eve shoppers screaming and running from the mall. Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside. The mall, which had been scheduled to close at 6 p.m., remained closed.

The Mall of America bans guns on its premises, according to its website. The mall does not utilize metal detectors and shoppers are not searched upon entry. Mall spokesperson Dan Jasper said lockdown drills are performed each month to prepare for shooting scenarios.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotanew year's evemallshootingu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Teen killed in department store dressing room by stray LAPD bullet
Edgecombe County father shot and killed Christmas day identified
Durham Police file charges, seek suspects in 3 Southpoint incidents
TOP STORIES
Thousands attend First Night Raleigh to ring in the new year
Tolls increase (again) on 540 but there's progress in the loop project
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
Raleigh twins celebrate 100th birthdays on New Year's Eve
LATEST: NC shatters single-day case record; long testing lines at PNC
Local businesses see bounce-back in 2021, though challenges remain
Show More
Here's how to pick the best fitness plan for your budget
Sam Jones, NCCU legend and NBA Hall of Famer, dies at 88
Restaurants, hotels toast to 'busy evening' this New Year's Eve
2 killed in head-on crash on I-87 in Wendell
Airline cancellations could get worse this weekend
More TOP STORIES News