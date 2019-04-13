Mall of America incident: Man charged after child possibly pushed from 3rd floor

Emmanuel Aranda, 24, has been charged with attempted homicide.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A man has been charged after police allege he critically injured a child at the Mall of America on Friday.Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, has been charged with attempted homicide in relation to the incident, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota.Police were called to the Mall of America about 10:17 a.m. local time after a child fell from the third floor. Witnesses told police that the child might have been pushed or thrown, according to Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts. Witnesses also reported seeing someone later identified as Aranda running from the scene.A witness said a woman screamed that her child was thrown from the balcony.Brian Johnson told WCCO-TV the woman was screaming, "Everybody pray, everybody pray. Oh my God, my baby, someone threw him over the edge."Police don't have an idea about possible motive, Potts said."At this time, we do not believe that there is a relationship between the suspect and the child or the family of the child," Potts said, emphasizing that police believe this to be an "isolated incident."Mallgoers and emergency responders administered first aid to the 5-year-old child, who was then taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.No details were immediately available about the child's condition, but police said the family is with the child at the hospital.Aranda, who police said is "from the metro area," was later located and arrested elsewhere in the mall, police said. He remains in custody at the Bloomington Police Department.Aranda's criminal record includes two convictions in 2015 for obstruction of the legal process/interfering with a peace officer, as well as convictions for fifth-degree assault, trespassing and damage to property.Court records show Aranda was arrested on July 4, 2015, after police said he matched the description of a man throwing things off the upper level of the Mall of America to the lower level. Police say Aranda refused to give his name and resisted arrest. Aranda also was accused of walking into a mall store and sweeping his hand across a display table, breaking glasses.In October 2015, Aranda was accused of throwing glasses in Twin Cities Grill in the mall. The complaint says Aranda approached a woman who was waiting for the restaurant to open and asked her to buy him something. The woman refused, and Aranda allegedly threw a glass of water in her face and a glass of tea that struck her leg. Aranda was under a trespass notice at the time banning him from the mall until July 4, 2016.It wasn't immediately clear if Aranda had an attorney.The southeast court of the mall, where the fall happened, was cordoned off as police investigate.