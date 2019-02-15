ABC11 TOGETHER

Mamma Mia! playing at Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts

The ultimate feel-good show on stage right here in the triangle! A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. That's right, it's Mamma Mia!

The show will include featured hits such as "Dancing Queen," "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!," Take a Chance on Me" and many more! Mamma Mia is playing at the Duke energy Center of the Performing Arts.

Note: Strobe lights and smoke will be used in this production.

Audio description available for the Saturday, Feb. 16 2:00 p.m. performance.


Sign language interpretation available for the Sunday, Feb. 17 2:00 p.m. performance.

Click here for more Information.
