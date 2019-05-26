Man, 2 children from North Carolina die in car crash in Kentucky

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. -- Kentucky State Police say a man and two children from North Carolina have died in a crash on Interstate 65.News outlets report police said in a statement that the crash happened Saturday night in Hart County near Bonnieville.Police say a preliminary investigation found that 36-year-old Augustin M. Gonzalez of Cary, North Carolina, was traveling south when he apparently failed to see that a tow truck had stopped partially in the travel lanes to assist a vehicle involved in an earlier crash.Police said Gonzalez, 6-year-old Noelle Gonzalez and 2-year-old Gwendolyn Gonzalez died. Another passenger, 8-year-old Nicholas C. Gonzalez, suffered minor injuries. Police say they were all restrained.The tow truck operator was not in the truck and was not injured.No further information was immediately available.