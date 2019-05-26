Man, 2 children from North Carolina die in car crash in Kentucky

(Shutterstock file photo)

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. -- Kentucky State Police say a man and two children from North Carolina have died in a crash on Interstate 65.

News outlets report police said in a statement that the crash happened Saturday night in Hart County near Bonnieville.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police say a preliminary investigation found that 36-year-old Augustin M. Gonzalez of Cary, North Carolina, was traveling south when he apparently failed to see that a tow truck had stopped partially in the travel lanes to assist a vehicle involved in an earlier crash.

Police said Gonzalez, 6-year-old Noelle Gonzalez and 2-year-old Gwendolyn Gonzalez died. Another passenger, 8-year-old Nicholas C. Gonzalez, suffered minor injuries. Police say they were all restrained.

The tow truck operator was not in the truck and was not injured.

No further information was immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carykentuckycar crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old charged in deadly Raleigh stabbing
UNC beats Georgia Tech to win ACC Baseball Championship
Police: Woman fatally struck while walking on Glenwood Avenue
1 dead, 2 injured after overnight Durham car crash
Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr dies at 85
Man dies after farm tractor overturns in Lillington
Family of woman mauled by lion pushing for new regulations
Show More
14-year-old critically injured after being shot in Raleigh, police say
3 stabbed at Durham apartment, police say
Maryland man wanted in Virginia murder captured in Raleigh
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Jon Voight calls Trump 'greatest president since Abraham Lincoln'
More TOP STORIES News