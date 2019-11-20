Man accepts plea deal in 2015 murder of 72-year-old Cary grandfather during robbery

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A plea deal has been accepted in the trial of a man accused of murdering a Cary grandfather in 2015.

Dwight Blount is accused of killing and robbing 72-year-old Luciano Andia in a parking lot on May 9 of that year. ABC11 is working to obtain more details about Wednesday morning's developments at Blount's trial.

Andia's body was found just before 7 a.m. in a Dollar Tree parking lot off Highway 55. Andia worked at the store, according to a spokesperson.

Court documents showed that Andia sustained blunt force trauma to his face, skull and at least one of his hands. Investigators believe Blount attacked Andia as he headed to start his shift at Dollar Tree. It was believed to be a random robbery.

Blount is facing murder charges and could have a life sentence if convicted. He has a criminal record dating back to the 1980s and was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury when he was 19.
