APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --A Cary man is behind bars after police said he assaulted an Apex resident, who is physically and mentally impaired.
The alleged assault happened late Tuesday morning.
Just before lunchtime, the 21-year-old victim's parents met with a detective to provide evidence that the attack happened earlier that day, a news release from police stated.
Around 8 p.m., Apex police officers arrested 27-year-old Donald Martin III.
He was charged with aggravated assault on a handicapped person.
Officials did not disclose information about the assault or the investigation.