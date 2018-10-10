Man accused of assaulting physically, mentally impaired Apex resident

EMBED </>More Videos

A Cary man is behind bars after police said he assaulted an Apex resident, who is physically and mentally impaired. (Credit: CCBI)

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Cary man is behind bars after police said he assaulted an Apex resident, who is physically and mentally impaired.

The alleged assault happened late Tuesday morning.

Just before lunchtime, the 21-year-old victim's parents met with a detective to provide evidence that the attack happened earlier that day, a news release from police stated.

Around 8 p.m., Apex police officers arrested 27-year-old Donald Martin III.

He was charged with aggravated assault on a handicapped person.

Officials did not disclose information about the assault or the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultcrimewake county newsApexCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Live coverage: Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 4 storm
At least one killed in multi-vehicle crash in Harnett County
2 seriously injured, including Wake County deputy, in 2-vehicle crash
Wake County nuclear power plant to test alarms Wednesday
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
Vendors prepare for a rainy start to the State Fair
Florence's aftermath includes mold, mildew in Cumberland County homes
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Show More
Man charged with murder after Goldsboro woman's body found in container
Raleigh man, 20, charged in Surf City crash that killed woman, injured toddler
National Pawn to donate instruments to Durham middle school
Wake Schools relents, moves bus stop after gunfire nearby
Mom arrested after leaving children alone for more than 2 hours
More News