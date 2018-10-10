A Cary man is behind bars after police said he assaulted an Apex resident, who is physically and mentally impaired.The alleged assault happened late Tuesday morning.Just before lunchtime, the 21-year-old victim's parents met with a detective to provide evidence that the attack happened earlier that day, a news release from police stated.Around 8 p.m., Apex police officers arrested 27-year-old Donald Martin III.He was charged with aggravated assault on a handicapped person.Officials did not disclose information about the assault or the investigation.