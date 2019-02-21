Man accused of assaulting woman, child sex crime arrested in Henderson

Police have arrested a man who was wanted on several charges, including rape.According to a Facebook post, Henderson police and the United States Marshal Service arrested 34-year-old Anthony Lamont Henderson on Feb. 14 in the 100 block of South Cooper Drive.Officials said Henderson was wanted on charges of two counts of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense, felonious restraint, felony breaking and entering, and assault on a woman from an incident that was reported to have happened in December of 2018.During that arrested, he was also charged in a case from 2017.He was charged with first-degree sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child.Henderson was put under a $300,000 bond for the 2017 charges. He was confined to the Vance County Jail without bond on the 2018 offenses because they were domestic offenses.He was later put under another bond valued at $750,000 when he was brought before a judge on Monday.Henderson remains in the Vance County Jail with a combined $1,050,000 bond.His next court and is set to appear in scheduled for Feb. 27.