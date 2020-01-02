NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A South Carolina man is accused of setting fire to the apartment complex that served him with an eviction notice a day earlier.
News outlets report 46-year-old Forrest Lavery West was arrested early New Year's Day on an arson charge.
An affidavit says authorities were called to the North Charleston apartment complex early that morning for a report of a fire. It says witnesses told authorities that West was screaming about burning down the building and getting the owner some insurance money.
West says the fire was an accident and he dropped his lighter.
The fire displaced 16 people, including three children. No injuries were reported.
Man accused of burning apartment complex day after getting eviction note
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More