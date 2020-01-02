Man accused of burning apartment complex day after getting eviction note

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A South Carolina man is accused of setting fire to the apartment complex that served him with an eviction notice a day earlier.

News outlets report 46-year-old Forrest Lavery West was arrested early New Year's Day on an arson charge.

An affidavit says authorities were called to the North Charleston apartment complex early that morning for a report of a fire. It says witnesses told authorities that West was screaming about burning down the building and getting the owner some insurance money.

West says the fire was an accident and he dropped his lighter.

The fire displaced 16 people, including three children. No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinau.s. & worldarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EMS official's concerns launched CO probe at McDougald Terrace
Bragg soldier 1st to file medical malpractice claim against government
Troubleshooter gets help for townhome residents living with mold
JoCo Board Chair shoots down claims of corruption
Jimmy Buffett coming to Raleigh in April
Fayetteville woman scammed out of $2K after trip to gas station
Cary Police release images of robbers who struck on Christmas Eve
Show More
Fugitive who escaped 40 years ago in SC arrested
'Baby Yoda' cat released from Humane Society care
What is intermittent fasting?
Police identify man shot, killed at Rocky Mount home
Man charged with rape after mom finds him with teen girl
More TOP STORIES News