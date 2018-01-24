Man accused of buying beer for 3 teens killed in Raleigh crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of supplying alcohol to teens involved in deadly crash

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A 26-year-old man accused of buying beer for teens killed in a weekend wreck faced a judge Wednesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the new ABC11 News App

Authorities arrested Vicente Montero on Tuesday night.

According to arrest warrants, Montero is accused of buying beer for Erick Avila, Carlos Gomez and Juan Gomez.

Troopers said Avila, 18, and the Gomez brothers, 19 and 17, respectively, died in the crash.

The teens rode in a car that crossed the center line at the intersection of Buffaloe and Forestville roads early Sunday morning and collided with an SUV.

Two people in the SUV went to WakeMed for treatment.

While Montero is in the Wake County jail, federal authorities are checking his immigration status.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashinvestigationtraffic fatalitieswake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Two brothers among 3 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh crash
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News