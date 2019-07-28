Man accused of faking own death in California faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. -- A rape suspect from Scotland is in custody in the United States, accused of faking his own death along the Monterey County Coast in California.

Kim Gordon also went by the name Kim Vincent Avis.

His teenage son reported him missing, claiming his father went for a nighttime swim at Monastery Beach back in February.

Searchers then spent three days looking for the 55-year-old Gordon.

Gordon is now in custody after U.S. Marshals captured him in Colorado.

He faces 24 counts of rape back home in Scotland.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rapemonterey countysuspicious deathu.s. & worldinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in Cape Fear River believed to be missing boater
NC-540 in Cary shut down to due to multi-car crash
Police investigating after body found in Raleigh
Hundreds gather at Umstead Park to rally against expanded rock quarry
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Free books available for kids from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
Show More
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Raleigh man sentenced after taking inappropriate pictures of 1-year-old girl
Man dies after van crashes in Durham
Man charged after Humvee crashes into Raleigh home
Uncovering and discovering pieces of Judaic history
More TOP STORIES News