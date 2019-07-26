Man accused of first-degree murder found shot dead in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who was wanted on charges of first-degree murder was shot and killed Friday morning in Fayetteville.

According to Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a call about shots being fired off Murchison Road near Jasper Street.

When they got there, they found the body of Marcus Guion, 30, in the woods behind a bus stop.



Guion was a wanted man. Fayetteville officers said he was responsible for shooting and killing Michael S. Beale, 48, on June 26 on Henry Street in Fayetteville.

Marcus A. Guion



Now investigators are trying to figure out who killed Guion.

Fayetteville Police Department said CrimeStoppers (910-483-8477) was offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillehomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Explosion injures 2 bomb squad agents in Sampson County
Justice Department approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint
Protesters set to rally against ICE in Hillsborough
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Friday, July 26
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Canada continues manhunt after murder of 3, including American
Tricky new iPhone scam can fool even the most tech savvy
Show More
Pink Lady Bandit robs North Carolina bank
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to NC water park
Raleigh company uses magnets to make clothes anyone can wear
Husband surprises wife with Amazon box birthday cake
Mom who dropped baby during fight lied to officers: police
More TOP STORIES News