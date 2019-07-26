Man accused of first-degree murder found shot dead in Fayetteville

According to Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a call about shots being fired off Murchison Road near Jasper Street.
When they got there, they found the body of Marcus Guion, 30, in the woods behind a bus stop.
Here’s a look at the scene. Police have a bus stop blocked off with crime scene tape. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/oziKXukDoF— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) July 26, 2019
Guion was a wanted man. Fayetteville officers said he was responsible for shooting and killing Michael S. Beale, 48, on June 26 on Henry Street in Fayetteville.
Now investigators are trying to figure out who killed Guion.
Fayetteville Police Department said CrimeStoppers (910-483-8477) was offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case.